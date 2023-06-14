Summer day camp opens June 26

As summer break inches closer, children around the Yakima Valley wait for the arrival of their summer vacation, the City of Sunnyside Parks and Recreations as part of their Summer Program will once again host their Summer Break Day Camp, the camp will run from June 26 to August 11.
Day camp will offer parents a supervised environment where their children can participate in educational and recreational activities.
The Day Camp will cost $50 a week per child, though a limited number of scholarships are also available. The camp will run Monday through Friday with the exception of July 4.
For more information about the day camp or to check qualifications for the Youth Scholarship Fund, contact the Sunnyside Community Center at 509-837-8660, or Recreation Supervisor Mary Ramirez at mramirez@sunnyside-wa.gov.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
