Starting July 6 and going through July 22, the Sunnyside School District will have meal pick-ups from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday at each of the school locations, except Sun Valley Elementary.
Anyone 18 and younger may come to the main offices and receive a breakfast and lunch pack.
Families are asked to go to their child’s school to pick up the meals. Kindergarten families can go to the school closest to their home.
On Thursdays, families will receive Friday’s meal pack as well, as the schools will not be serving meals on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.