Sun Reflections: December 11, 2019

Icy roads hit valley
Sunnyside Police Chief Jess Stiltner issued a December warning to all motorists to watch out for icy conditions on city streets. The valley had been hit with a snow and black ice hazards. Several accidents had been reported due to the icy weather conditions.
DAR citizenship winner named
Nancy Potter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Potter was named the Sunnyside High School winner of the Daughter of American Revolution Good Citizenship contest, announced high school counselor Rudy Slupsky. Potter was active on the student council, as a cheerleader, a National Honor Society officer and member of Latin Club, Pep Club and fire squad.
Cesar Chavez visit to Granger questioned
The president of the Granger School Board said the question of racial or ethnic prejudice never entered the minds of the board members when they turned down a request to have United Farm leader Cesar Chavez speak in a school gym.
Chavez has been asked to speak at a middle school, but the Board President Ed Stout said the only consideration of in refusing the consideration in refusing to allow Chavez to use the building was the a large number of people in the old structure would create what he called an intolerable maintenance problem. Saying he had learned through the news media that a dinner-dance was being held for Chavez in the school gym bolstered the board’s objection to having the facility used for the event. Chavez was scheduled to speak in Granger Dec. 21 as part of a four-day tour of the Pacific Northwest.
Sgt. Mac Arthur suffers heart attack
Sgt, Dale McArthur, 22, suffered a heart attack while serving in Vietnam. He was stationed at Phan Rang Air Force Base with 821 CSPS, Air Force Ranger. A 1965 Sunnyside High School graduate, he is the son of Don MacArthur of Sunnyside and Dorothy MacArthur of Tacoma.
Sgt. Jack Runyan at McChord AFB
U.S. Air Force Sgt. Jack Runyan, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Runyan of Roosevelt, was assigned McChord AFB as an aircraft mechanic with the 318th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. A 1966 graduate of Bickleton High School, he previously served in Thailand.
Sp./4 Joe Cardenas came home on leave
Sp./4 Joe L. Cardenas who was stationed in Saigon, South Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.