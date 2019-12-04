Sun Reflections: December 4, 2019

Lt. Larry Dolan earns silver pilot wings
Second Lieutenant Larry R. Dolan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence O. Dolan of Sunnyside, was awarded the U.S. Air Force silver pilot wings upon graduation at Webb AFB, Texas.
He was to be assigned to C-130 Hercules troop carrier for flying duty with a unit of Tactical Air Command at Langley AFB, VA. A 1963 Sunnyside High School graduate, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1967 from Eastern Washington State College. He was commissioned in 1968.
Liberty Church activities listed
The members and friends of the Liberty Methodist Church held its annual “Hanging of the Greens” at the Liberty Road church. The church women planned a baked food sale at the Bell’s Drug Store in Granger and the annual Christmas program was planned for Sunday, Dec. 21.
Church choir join forces for ‘The Messiah’
The community Christmas oratorio, “The Messiah” was to be presented in concert at the United Methodist Church, under the direction of Don Hughes. The concert represented choirs from several Sunnyside churches.
Player earns second letter
Sunnyside senior at Eastern Washington States College, Mike McQuesten earned his second football letter as a member of the 1969 Savages Football Team, co-champions of the Evergreen Conference. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. McQuesten, he played tackle. He was majoring in business at EWSC.
A Sunnysider returns
A Nalley’s Fine Foods executive and former Sunnyside resident, L. Evert Landon was the scheduled speaker at the December Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Safari Room. Landon, a graduate of the University of Washington, had served the Nalley company of Tacoma as a secretary, vice president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of director.
He also had a long and distinguished services in organizational ad governmental groups, including serving as a Rotary district governor.
Talent show to establish scholarship fund
The Sunnyside High School Speech Club made plans for a teen style and talent show with the theme of “Visions of Sugarplums.” The proceeds from the event, held at the high school cafeteria, were to provide a speech club scholarship.
Among the talent to be presented was a dramatic interpretation by Patty Neill entitled “The Yellow Wallpaper.” Bruce Kirkham was to give a humorous interpretation of “No Time for Sergeants.”
PP&L to hike rates
Pacific Power and Light Co. asked the Washington States Utility and Transportation Commission to approve a higher electrical rate, which would increase the company’s revenues by $2,717,000 annually, approximately 16 percent, to help offset the increasing costs of providing services.
The cost to residential customers was a proposed increase of five to 10 cents per day. The company noted the proposed schedules provided a new rate for households with both electric range and electric water heaters.
