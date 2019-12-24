Sun Reflections: December 25, 2019

FFA club leases school land to farm
The Dec. 25 edition of the Sunnyside Sun, closing out the 60s, was a cheerful mix of children’s holiday art and word that the Sunnyside High School FFA would be leasing land from the school district to raise crops as part of their program starting in 1970. The 21.6 acres of land was located south of the high school.
Chavez predicts farm labor strike
“Someday, there will be a strike by agricultural workers in the Yakima Valley,” predicted Cesar Chavez, farm workers activists, when he addressed a group of 650 Mexican-Americans in Granger. Chavez a controversial California grape boycott leader was in the valley addressing farm labors here. He said he came not as a leader but as a friend, speaking for 45-minutes to the crowd attended at the Granger Junior High School gymnasium.
Curtis Marsh graduates Air Force training
Airman Curtis J. Marsh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon R. Marsh of Grandview, graduated at Shepperd AFB, Texas from the U.S. Air Force medical records specialist program. He was assigned to Travis AFB California for duty with the Military Airlift Command.
Marsh was a 1966 graduate of Sunnyside High School and attend Yakima Valley Community College.
Caution urges on holiday trip
While headlines urged travelers to use caution over the Cascade Pass as the forecast of winter storms loomed on the horizon, a mention was made that the Goodwill Truck would be stopping in Sunnyside for after the holidays donations.
Couple celebrate wedding
Making their wedding announcement in the Christmas edition of the newspaper were the former Judy Anderson of Sunnyside and Gary McClanahan of Walla Walla were making their home in Yakima. They were married Dec. 13 in the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
