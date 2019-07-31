Dr. AA Clevenger, Dr. G.A. Dierdorff of Sunnyside and Dr. Roger Walz of Grandview were accepted on the medical staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital as result of by-law changes allowing osteopathic physicians to have medical privileges.
Legislative rulings made it possible for both M.D.s and O.D.s to be eligible for staff membership. Prior to the new order, all three doctors had privileges at Sunnyside General Hospital.
Mabton City Council vacancies attracted two residents for the Nov. 4 elections Gladys Wolf for position No.1 and Earl Shirk position 2. Richard Manka, who had filed for position 3 had moved to Yakima and was ineligible for the position.
Three Sunnyside councilmen filed to retain their council seats. Filing were Dan Hamblet, Don Hughes and Ed Bessey.
Mike Burke chose not to seek reelection.
Hughes was elected for his first term in 1967, along with Bessey. Hamblet was elected in 1957.
Also, up for reelection were School Board members Don Miller and Dr. Don Storslee and Post District President William Barnard.
Staff Sgt. Truman D. Van Winkle, son of Mrs. Clifford E. Van Winkle of Sunnyside, was cited as a member of the Aerospace Defense Command Unit and awarded an Air Force Missile Safety award.
Van Winkle was a command post technician with the 78th Fighter Wing at Hamilton, AFB, Calif. He graduated from Sunnyside High School.
Dennis W. Lakey, USN, a radio seaman was reported serving at U.S. Naval Communications Station, San Miguel, Philippines Islands. The station furnished communications to the U.S. Seventh Fleet operating in Southeast Asian waters.
Emily Padgham, one of 20 members of the Sunny Valley Saddlers 4-H, attended a 3-day horse training school in Yakima.
Eight babies were born between July 14-21. They included Royce Annette Howard, Denis Diane Den Hoed, Olivero V. Hernandez, Heidi Thomas Angelo M. Aquero, Francisco Sanchez, Silvia Martinez and Jonathan James Moon.
Yvonne Honey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Honey of Sunnyside announced her engagement to Jerry Allen Sikes of Grandview.
Honey was the secretary and assistant manager of Sunnyside Theatres. She planned to attend J.M. Perry Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.