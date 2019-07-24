Sunnyside downtown streets were deserted July 21, 1969 as residents, along with the rest of the nation, were glued to their television sets as the Apollo II astronauts made their successful take-off from the moon.
Two Sunnyside men: Seaman Warner G. Springer USN, and Airman Wayne C. Ruby, both serving aboard the USS Hornet, were among the crews taking part in the recovery of the NASA Apollo II in seas more than 1,000 miles southwest of Hawaii.
Grandview attorney Walter Stauffacher was appointed as Yakima County Superior Court Judge by Gov. Dan Evans.
Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce executive secretary Mrs. Bert (Betty) Benedetti announced her office would have “This Land is your Land” plastic litter bags available, thanks to the efforts of Pacific Power and Light Co. The litter bag distribution was part of a state-wide campaign to keep public lands free of trash.
The Outlook 4-H Horse Club welcomed a new member Lisa Clevenger in time to take part in the annual Lower Valley Junior Fair Horse Show in Grandview.
Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet” was playing at the Starlite Twin Theatre, along with Steve McQueen and Natalie Woods in “Love with a Proper Stranger.”
The players in the annual Lower Valley Golf Course Tournament included three golf pros — local pro Bill Christie, Ray Bennett of Rainier Golf Course and George Howard of Broadmore Golf Club in Seattle. Also playing were Cecil Callison, Harry Callison, Larry Givens, Al Haskins and Jim Speck.
Airman apprentice Richard H. Keir, USN, of Grandview was said to be serving aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga in the Gulf of Tonkin. The carrier was on its fifth deployment off the coast of Vietnam.
The Roy Van Nostern family of Bickleton attended a performance the world-famous Lipizzaner horses of Vienna, Austria, while on vacation in Seattle.
Pam Hansen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Al Hansen of Sunnyside, returned for a week-long Baton Twirling Summer Camp in Portland, Ore. She was one of the majorettes of the Sunnyside High School Band. She won two ribbons while at the Thunderbird Clinic of Baton.
