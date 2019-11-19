Sun Reflections: November 20, 2019

Jerry Taylor named Mayor
The oath of office was administered to four newly elected Sunnyside City Council members Nov. 18 at city hall. Seated were incumbents Don Hughes, Edgar Bessey and new city representatives Noble Funk and Irene Berk.
The council reorganized itself reelecting Jerry Taylor as mayor and Ray Gardner as mayor pro tem.
Sen. “Scoop” Jackson talks war in Sunnyside
“Our decision in Vietnam must not be so hasty and ill-advised that it will result in a larger war later,” Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson, D-Wash., told a Sunnyside gathering in a front-page Sunnyside Sun article.
Saying everyone in the country wants peace, Jackson told his crowd. “However, our withdrawal should not come about until the Vietnamese have a government of their own choice selected under some sort of international plebiscite where we can be sure that there will be a fair and open election.”
J&D Super Duper Food Market planned expansion
Joel Chambers, owner of the J&D Super Duper Food Market, announced his plans to add a home and garden center as part of his sixth major expansion in the Eastway Shopping Center on East Edison Avenue. His latest expansion was formerly owned by Bruce’s Furniture.
He said the new store will handle a complete line of General Electric appliances, television, radios and small appliances.
UGN drive within $2,500 of target
The Sunnyside United Good Neighbors drive was slowly creeping toward its 1969 goal, Tom Amburn, program chairman announced.
The Gifts Committee, headed by UGN volunteer Marlin Dayton, reached 101 percent and the medical division, headed by Russell Arbuckle, topped out at 102 percent, bringing the total to within $2,500 of its $18,500 goal, Amburn told the Sun.
New physician moves to Sunnyside
Dr. Paul Hutson, an osteopathic physician and surgeon of Des Moines, Iowa, announced plans to move to Sunnyside and join Dr. A. E. Borchardt’s Professional Clinic group with medical privileges at Sunnyside General Hospital.
Bonnie Dunbar leads Angel Flight at UW
Bonnie Dunbar was elected commander of the Angel Flight program at the University of Washington. At the time of her election, she was the chairman of the National Angel Flight Concave to be held in Anaheim, Calif.
The 1967 Sunnyside High School graduate was a junior at UW, majoring in ceramic engineering. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dunbar of Outlook.
