Sun Reflections: October 16, 2019

Hospital bemoans doctor shortage
The lack of doctors was the topic of a discussion held at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, with a panel of local health leaderships explaining the situation.
Valley Memorial Hospital CEO Cliff Bentley and VMH board chairman Dr. Dean Rasmussen, VMH chief of staff Dr. George Stewart, and Dr. A. E. Borchardt, representing Sunnyside osteopathic physicians each gave an opinion regarding the current physician shortages. Some of the causes listed for the shortage included death, relocation by former staff, and the lack of general practitioners being graduated from medical schools.
Pam Roberts chosen homecoming queen
Sunnyside High School Homecoming Queen Pam Roberts was given her crown by her escort Larry Kresse, a 1941 SHS graduate at halftime. Also recognized were Junior princess Debb Taylor and Sophomore princess Barb Schons. And honorary princesses Mary Greco, Claudia Jacobson and Terri Linehan. Although the Grizzlies football team were upset by West Valley, 15-14, the homecoming activities soften the losing blow. Up to that night, the Sunnyside team had been voted the number one team in the AA league.
UGN hit halfway mark
Midway through the Sunnyside UGN drive, the campaign chairman Tom Amburn announced the pledges had reached $9600 or its $18,500 goal.
1969 Conservation farmer named
Winton Van Patter and his wife, Virginia Marie, of Outlook, were named Conservation Farmer Team of the Year for the Lower Yakima Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
The couple owned and operated 160 acres of land, near Dekker Road, where they grew spearmint, peppermint, grapes, peas and corn, with the balance of their farm in buildings and other miscellaneous crops.
Shopping Safeway 69 style
Tomatoes were selling for 19 cents for a tube of four, one-pound package of salad mix was selling for 29 cents, and a leg of lamb could be had for 95 cents a pound.
All Del Monte vegetable were “5 for $1” at the local Safeway store.
