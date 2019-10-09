Sun Reflections: October 9, 2019

Feed mill reduced to ashes
The Mabton Feed Mill, built in 1912 caught fire after midnight with flames torching through 20,000 bushels of grain and tons of stacked feed near the three-story facility.
Originally constructed as a flour mill, the pioneering business was converted into a feed mill in 1927 and employed six to 10 men year-round.
The estimated loss was $25,000 for the merchandise and with a total loss of $60,000. The owner, Denzel Heise did not plan to rebuild.
Shell Oil gets new owner
Bruce Mercer, formerly of Condon, Ore., was named partner with Shell Oil Distribution in Sunnyside, then operated by Paul Sailor.
Mercer had been working with the Shell Company for 25 years before moving to Sunnyside. He and his wife, Jerrydean were to operate and manage the oil distributorship.
Economic dollars help fruit company
The Washington State Economic Development Administration presented final payment to Sunny Roza Fruit and Produce owner L.N. Andrus for the plant’s new $155,000 cold storage expansion. The plant also included a 40-foot packing line and equipment. The EDA, along with the Sunnyside Development Company and Seattle First National bank, provided the money for the expansion.
Mottley appointed to college board
Mrs. E.L. (Ruth) Mottley of Sunnyside was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Community College District 16 by Governor Dan Evans.
She was named to fill a vacancy created when the Governor appointed the current board trustee, Walter A. Stauffacher of Grandview, to the Superior Court Bench for Yakima County.
Mottley’s District 16 term which included Kittitas, Yakima and part of Klickitat counties was effective immediately and to expire in April 1970.
She was a member of the Advisory Council on Education for the State Planning and Community Affairs Agency and the Washington School District Association.
Sunnyside Chamber promotes four-lane highway
The Chamber of Commerce board proposed an appeal to the State Highway Department to reconsider its request to make a four-lane highway between Sunnyside and Grandview. The proposal had previously been turned down, as the department had decided to leave the road as a two-lane highway.
Lt. Celius duty station named
Second Lieutenant Roger W. Celius, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Celius of Sunnyside was reported being temporary assigned to the 4133rd Bomb Wing at the forward bases in the Western Pacific.
