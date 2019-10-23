Sun Reflections: October 23, 2019

New hospital CEO named
Al Bell, former administrator of Valley Memorial Hospital, returned to Sunnyside as CEO of Sunnyside General Hospital. He replaced Ed Bessey, who had been serving as interim hospital administrator.
New 83-bed nursing home planned
Construction on a new 83-bed nursing home was set to begin in the spring 1970 following an announcement in the Oct. 23 edition of the Sunnyside Sun. The nursing facility was to be located on Otis Avenue on property belonging to the Port of Sunnyside. The estimate cost for the new building was $450,000.
Roger Garrison named second term police judge
Sunnyside Attorney Roger K. Garrison was reappointed as City Police Judge at the recommendation of City Manager Bill Odermott for a four-year term ending in November 1973.
Dr. J.R. Hale reappointed to second term
Dr. Jack Hale, Sunnyside optometrist was reappointed for another three-year term to the State Board of Optometry in an announcement made by State Governor Dan Evans. The appointment was Dr. Hale’s second term on the board.
Standard time returns
Residents got to sleep a little longer when standard time returned after a summer of daylight savings time ended on the last Sunday of October. No one complained.
Fun Fair activities named
The Outlook PTA Fun Fair and Halloween Carnival committee announced its plans to host its ‘spook-out’ at the Outlook Elementary School gym. In addition to ping pong, bingo, food and balloon shaving, a witch was planning to make her annual appearance on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Guild planned social evening
St. Chad Guild of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church planned an evening potluck for members and guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Meadowcroft. Mrs. Meadowcroft and Mrs. Doug Fadness shared hostess duties.
Mabton carnival features witches
A ‘witches delight’ carnival was planned at the Mary Fox school for the Saturday prior to Halloween. The Mabton homecoming celebration and football game was planned for Halloween night, making for the change in the carnival schedule.
