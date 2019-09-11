Large field of candidates in September primary
A large field of Sunnyside residents vied for four city council posts in a September 1969 primary. Candidates and incumbents included Incumbent position 1 Don Hughes and challenger Maxime Hovorka.
Candidates for position 2 were John Costello Wade Drysdale, Noble E. Funk, Jack L. Hill, Joe A. Maltos, John C Orr and Kester Padgham.
Incumbent Dan Hamblet in position 3 was being challenged by Irene Berk.
Incumbent position 4 Ed Bessey was challenged by Luis Gamboa.
Soldier of the Month
Specialist fourth class Michael Garcia was chosen as “Outstanding Soldier of the Month” for the entire military post at Fort Dix after being named Solider of the Month in the Fifth Combat Support Training Brigade.
He was the son of Mrs. Evelyn Garcia of Sunnyside and Ivan Garcia of Richland.
Airman graduates
Airman Curtis J. Marsh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon B. Marsh of Grandview, graduated from the U.S. Air Force technical school at Sheppard AFB, Texas. He was graduate of Sunnyside High School.
Maltos named to state group
Joe Maltos of Sunnyside and Tomas Villanueva of Toppenish were among 15 members appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Mexican American Affairs.
The men were to advise Gov. Dan Evans concerning problems and needs of the Mexican American Community within the state.
Golf tourney marks 13th year
The 13th annual Banana Belt Golf Tourney held at the Lower Valley Gold Club attracted 150 golfers for a 7 a.m. tee-off. Winners were promised $2,000 in the 18-hole scramble. Returning champions included Don Bennett of Sunnyside and Pete Sliger of Toppenish.
Anesthesiologist join practice
Dr. Dodd Greenleaf, 42, an osteopathic physician joined the practice of Dr. P.J. Swofford as an associate in anesthesiology and general practice.
