Sunnyside men Ray Munson, 41, and Dale Green, 47 were appointed to a new intermediate appellate court created by Gov. Dan Evans. Munson and Green were both Sunnyside High School graduates, and Munson was already serving as a local judge. He was a Yakima County Superior Court judge and Green was an attorney in Walla Walla.
They were to serve in the third division of the Appeals Court in Eastern Washington, headquartered in Spokane.
The Sunnyside main canal of the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District broke, creating a 150-foot wide gully of escaping water. SVID spokesperson Elmer McDaniels said the water spilled between 500- and 600-seconds feet of water for nearly an hour before crews were able to cut off the water supply. The break occurred northeast of Sunnyside between Wilson Highway and Stover Road. District officials were at a loss as to the cause, although muskrat holes in the canal bank were considered suspect.
It was announced in the pages of the Sunnyside Sun, that Larry F. Wattenbarger of Mabton was among the 100 Grace College graduates in the class of 1969. He received a Bachelor of Art in social studies.
Donnie Denson was reported to have received his associate of science degree in real estate, based on the Washington Real Estate Education Foundation course. He was a 1966 Sunnyside High School graduate.
Richard Bogert was elected the national vice president for the High School division of Vocational Industrial Clubs of America program. He was honored at ceremonies in Memphis, Tenn.
Alonso Marquez, the director of the Equal Opportunity Center in Sunnyside, announced a new youth recreation center would be opened for area teenagers, as no such program existed.
Working with Marquez on the project were Jim Rodriguez and Sylvia Saenz.
