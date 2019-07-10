Leo Gonzales was named the manager of the Sunnyside Lucky Dollar Store, after working as the store assistant manager for three years. Gonzales started his career in food service as a box boy. He was also looking into opening a small golf course on North Avenue.
Outlook Church of the Brethren welcomed Rev. Steven Gregory and family of Chicago to the church community. They were to live in the nearby church parsonage.
Petitions carrying 456 signatures were presented City Council protesting an “obscene” movie being shown at the local drive-in.
Of the three women presenting the petition to the council, only one had seen the movie. The women’s complaint centered on the visibility of the film from the street at the local drive-in.
The petitioners wanted the council to draw up an ordinance which would prohibit theaters from showing those types of films.
City Attorney James Salvini, while expressing sympathy to the petitioners, said any such city ordinance would likely be overturned in the courts, based on the U.S. Supreme Court recent ruling defining “obscenity as being without redeeming social value.”
Jerry’s Steel Supply Co., which had recently celebrated its 40th business anniversary was burnt down July 4, causing $5,000 in damages to the building and $3,000 to contents. The cause of the fire was unknown.
Also, on the Fourth, Mr. and Mrs. Art Price and son Don, were dinner guests at the Arnold Martin home in Grandview. Mr. and Mrs. Alan Reavis of Sunnyside were dinner guests on the Fourth at the home of her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lynch. Alan was on leave from his Army station in Germany and was to report to Fort Lewis at the end of July.
Staff Sergeant William S. Turner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Turner, Sunnyside, who was a member of the Strategic Air Command Wing that earned the U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Turner was an aircraft mechanic.
Mr. and Mrs. Pete Moss, Mrs. John Brown, and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Bales drove to the Wanapum Dam to visit the museum, where they saw many Indian relics on display there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.