Yakima Valley cherry farmers were looking for 4,000 to 5,000 pickers to harvest what was anticipated to be a record crop. A plea for laborers was issued by the Maxine Daly, commissioner of the state Department of Employment Security.
The City Council decided to again float a storm sewer bond issue to the voters at the September primary election. The $175,000 general obligation issue failed earlier in the year, because of low voter turn-out.
Clyde Brumback Jr. was installed as the master councilor of the Sunnyside chapter of DeMolay of the Masonic Lodge. Serving with him as fellow officers were Daryl Schilperoort, Dan Adams, Jerald Pettit, Rich Marsch, Eric O’Connor, Richard Graham, Dave Riddle, Wade Clemetson, Phillip Palmer, Lloyd Hazzard, Alan Walker, Glen Kochendorpher and Rodney Pettit. Serving refreshments at Brumback’s reception were Deb Taylor, Patty McQuesten, Whitney Williams and Sue Blume.
Dr. Arnold Tait served as chair pro-tem of the new Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Also, on the board were Dr. George Steward, Dr. Richard Kirk, Louis Roos, John Reith, Clarence Anderson, Walter Fry, Carlton Kenning and Rev. John Finney.
A broken drive shaft caused a truck, driven by Thomas Duane, to overturn near the intersection of First Street and Highway 12. Sunnyside firemen and police worked to free the driver, who wasn’t seriously injured in the afternoon crash.
Mary Ann Finney graduated from the School of Nursing at the University of Washington. She was hired to work at Virginia Mason Hospital.
Robert G. Crossland was hired as a new pharmacist at Howard’s Empire Drug.
A new striping machine was put to work on city streets with Don Shaw at the helm. The machine was expected to shorten the job of striping streets.
