This week in May 1969, voters showed their apathy when the $175,000 sewer bond failed. The voters did approve the dog leash law.
While 635 voters said yes to the sewer bond of the 872 votes cast, to be validated another 49 votes were needed to pass, according to the Sunnyside Sun report. The City Council said they would put the issue up for vote against as soon as possible.
Top graduates in the 1969 Bickleton High School class were Jack Roberts and Steve Matsen, valedictorian and salutatorian, respectfully.
In Sunnyside, 236 seniors were to be graduated in a Monday night ceremony in the Sunnyside High School gym.
Teacher salaries demanded front page coverage when the Sunnyside School Board and the Sunnyside Education Association negotiations ran over three hours. The SEA was seeking a seven percent increase in salaries, which had been authorized by the state legislature.
Edward T. Williams completed his basic training in San Diego. He was scheduled to attended corps man school at Balboa, Calif.
Mabton High School gave diplomas to 33 graduates at its gym on a Tuesday.
The Holy Trinity Parish Episcopal Church members met at the home of Mrs. Henry Callison to go over the final plans for the group’s annual Luau. On the committee were Mrs. Jim Speck, Mrs. Albert Haskins, Mrs. Ken Robinson and Mrs. Virgil Hillyer. The event was to raise money to paid for a seminarian who would be working at the church during the summer.
Local Camp Fire Girls Nori Anderson, Whitney Williams and Debbie Taylor, members of the Horizon Club, received 30-hour service awards during the Camp Fire Girls Grand Council Fire. The girls volunteered as candy stripers at the Sunnyside General Hospital on weekends.
Miss Edelle Desmarais was crowned Miss Mabton at the 1969 Mabton Community Days festivities. Princesses were Vicki Gable and Vicki Gimlin.
T.L. Cook reportedly had five tons of onions, bagged and ready to give away. The article didn’t say why he wanted to give away so many onions, only that some of them were already sprouting.
