World War I veterans of District 8 elected Bruce Bennett of Toppenish as regional commander.
Serving with him were vice president Marinus Anthonsen, quartermaster adjutant Merlin Crowe, color guards Audress Harrel and Dave Stout, all of Sunnyside.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Ray L. Rider of Sunnyside took part in a successful strike mission against an enemy camp 25 miles southeast of Binh Thuy, Vietnam.
Nearly 150 youngsters brought pets of every conceivable genre to the city recreation department summer pet show at Central Park. Pat Ross, with his Basset Hound “Daisy” earned the title of “Saddest Dog.” Entries included a hermit tree crab, gerbils, peacocks and the usual assortment of cats and dogs.
Sunnyside man U.S. Army Sgt. Rodolfo R. Alaniz, Jr., 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodolfo Alaniz, received his second Bronze Star for heroism in action while on assignment in Vietnam.
He was a team leader of Company B, 7th Battalion of the Second Armored Division 6th Infantry at Fort Hood.
In a statement of condition, the Old National Bank of Sunnyside showed total resources of $289,930,202.03. Total deposits as of June 30, 1969 were recorded at $10,552,122.16 at the Sunnyside branch, according to bank manager Robert T. Baird.
Jack O’Connor was named Mabton High School principal. Prior to his new assignment, O’Connor was a music teacher in Sunnyside.
In Bickleton, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Lyon of Sunnyside were guests of Agnes Hooker on the Fourth, and several ladies visited at the home of Mrs. Milner Larson to wish her happy birthday.
