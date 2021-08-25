Sunnyside-born rap artist Nathan Campos, AKA YoungDub, has been vibing to hip-hop music since a young age.
Campos grew up listening to a variety of artists such as Ice Cube and NWA with his dad, and Adele and Madonna with his mom.
Shortly after being born, Campos’ mom and dad decided to move to Seattle. “We moved because we knew that there would be bigger opportunities up here for him and his sister,” Star Salas, YoungDub’s mother and manager stated.
Campos started writing rap lyrics in his junior year of high school following multiple hip surgeries. “I had a lot of time to write being in bed. Music kept my mind busy.”
After high school, Campos was accepted to the Residency program in Seattle that helps aspiring young artists gain experience and build confidence in the music industry. “It’s a program funded by Seattle artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. They help kids ages 16-24 get a jump start on a music career and help them live their music dream,” Campos said.
YoungDub describes his music as being for everybody. “I make music about growing up, the struggle, hustling, getting paid, this and that.” Dub’s most viewed YouTube video “Hustle” has over 12,000 views so far.
Campos has a very supportive family when it comes to his musical dreams. His mom, Salas, and dad, Lupe Campos, are his official managers and security. “Both my parents help me a lot. They help me financially by paying to get me on shows and they are my transportation to shows. They label themselves momager and papager,” Campos said.
“Family support means a lot to him,” Salas said. “We are so proud of him. He works hard writing his own music, he does an amazing job on stage, he wants to make us proud,” Salas continued.
When asked what keeps himself going, YoungDub responded, “My family. Especially my parents and seeing all my fans reaction to my music. I like to make people’s day better when they listen to my music.” Apart from his parents, Campos also attributes his grandma, Betty Franzoni, the Vice President of the Sunnyside Senior Center, and his recently deceased Uncle Jose and cousin JD Salas as his motivation.
Campos’ future plans involve diving further into the music industry as a producer. “I see myself definitely with my own studio space,” Campos said.
YoungDub will be performing during half-time of the Seattle Sounders soccer team on Sunday, August 29, and in a few weeks, he will also be opening for Houston rapper Mike Jones on Saturday, September 18 in Selah.
Bigger shows and venues further down the road are on the horizon for YoungDub. “I want to get him to perform at festivals like Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza, and Coachella. Those are my long-term goals,” Salas said.
