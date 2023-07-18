Sunnyside Community Center offers fun-filled farm animals week

Families in search of engaging summer activities for their children can enjoy the Sunnyside Community Center's Farm Animals week now through Friday, July 21 at South Hill Park, 1521 South 1st Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Unlimited Digital Access!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Media + Marketing Director
Families in search of engaging summer activities for their children can enjoy the Sunnyside Community Center's Farm Animals week now through Friday, July 21 at South Hill Park, 1521 South 1st Street.
Parks and Recreation Supervisor Mary Ramirez shared her enthusiasm about the program stating, “This week, the Summer Day Break Camp theme and discussion will revolve around farm animals." Ramirez highlighted that the program will introduce attending children to a variety of farm animals as part of a special presentation on Friday, July 21, farm animals pending.
The Summer Day Camps, open Monday through Friday, are an all-day supervised program for children ages 4 to 12. With a variety range of activities — sports, arts and crafts, environmental education and activities, and outdoor recreation — the camps are designed to keep young ones entertained and engaged when school is not in session.
The program is currently seeking help from local community farms to provide a diverse selection of critters to showcase during the final day of the camp, Friday, July 21. Ramirez has extended an invitation to all farmers willing to help make the presentation a special event for the children.
Those interested in providing an animal or learning more can contact Mary Ramirez directly at 509-837-8660 or email Mary Ramirez at mramirez@sunnyside-wa.gov
For families eager to participate in any of the program dates, online registration is open on the City of Sunnyside website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov/447/Summer-Camps.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
Media + Marketing Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.