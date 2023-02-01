The Sunnyside community center will be hosting their love you to the moon and back Mother-Son dance on Saturday, February 25.
The dance will take place at the Sunnyside community center located on South first street from 6-9:30 p.m. with tickets costing twenty-five dollars per couple with each additional son costing five dollars.
