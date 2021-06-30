The Sunnyside Municipal Pool at Central Park is now open for swimming lessons.
Cost for lessons is $25 for residents inside city limits, $37.50 for those outside city limits.
Mommy & Me: Classes are for babies and toddlers ages 6-36 months. Classes are held Fridays only. Children must wear a swim diaper during lessons.
Preschool – Polliwogs: Classes are for ages 3-5 years old. Classes are held Monday through Thursday.
Guppies: An introduction to water skills; how to be comfortable in the water and safely enjoy it.
Minnows: Students will learn basic swimming skills.
Sailfish: Stroke development, students will have additional guided practice to help students improve their skills.
All students must be toilet trained and pass the previous level to advance.
The Sunnyside Municipal Pool is also now available for rental.
Rentals are available Friday through Wednesday from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Cost for rental is $175 for 1-150 people, increasing by $1 for each additional swimmer.
Pool reservations are required 14 days in advance.
For more information and how to register, visit www.sunnyside-wa.gov/158/Swimming-Pool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.