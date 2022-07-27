Sunnyside School District to host career fair

Sunnyside School District buses leave Washington Elementary after the last day of summer school, Thursday, July 21. The first days of school for this fall are Aug. 15 in Toppenish, Aug. 22 in Bickleton, Aug. 23 for Sunnyside Christian’s, Aug. 24 for Granger, Mabton and Zillah, Aug. 25 for Grandview, Aug. 30 for Prosser and Sept. 1 for Sunnyside.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside School District will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, August 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The career fair will take place at the Lincoln gym on 1110 South Sixth Street to try and fill positions currently available at the school district.

