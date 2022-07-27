Sunnyside School District to host career fair

The Sunnyside School District will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, August 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The career fair will take place at the Lincoln gym on 1110 South Sixth Street to try and fill positions currently available at the school district.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribing means more. By purchasing a subscription you can support a small business and enjoy weekly news delivered straight to your mailbox. Sign up during our Summer Sale and get a full year for only $20! Subscriptions include unlimited digital access. Cancel anytime.
Offer valid for new and existing customers through July 31, 2022.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Verified by your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Sunnyside School District will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, August 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The career fair will take place at the Lincoln gym on 1110 South Sixth Street to try and fill positions currently available at the school district.
Some current positions available are for custodians, nutrition workers, bus drivers, para educators, substitute teachers and substitute nurses.
Newly updated age requirements will now allow for nineteen year old applicants to be considered for positions as substitute cooks, custodians and para educator with superintendent approvals as well as twenty year old applicants for positions as substitute and emergency substitute teachers.
People who attend the career fair will be able to apply for positions, ask questions to supervisors and could get the opportunity for a preliminary interview.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.