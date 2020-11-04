OLYMPIA — The Sunnyside Sun has been honored with nine awards for the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA).
Reporter Julia Hart, Media and Marketing Director Ileana Martinez, Managing Editor Patrick Shelby, and General Manager Job Wise received award recognition.
With a third place award for her “Maynard Koen Mystery Solved” submitted in Personality Profile, Short category, Hart recounted a 26-year-old missing person case. It was solved with the discovery of Prosser man, Maynard Koen’s, remains being discovered near the Columbia River in Oregon.
The story was submitted by adopted family members and Hart commented, “Anytime you get a story like that, you just feel pretty pleased with yourself when you’re able to get it right and capture the moment and significance of the occasion.”
Hart joined Koen’s Celebration of Life at the Eagles Lodge in Prosser upon finishing the article. Hart added that there were many at the event, all recounting stories of their friend. “It was humbling,” Hart remarked.
Martinez garnered four awards for her layout designs. She received first place for her Great Prosser Balloon Rally page for Multiple Advertiser Ad; third place for her design of the Mat Classic XXXII In-Paper Special Section in collaboration with Shelby; first place for the Sports Page Design for the Sunnyside Opener also in collaboration with Shelby; and third place for the design of the Wedding Book 2020 submitted for Special Section Covers.
When speaking of her Wedding Book award, Martinez expressed how through the submissions of community members, she sought to find a photo that showed the intimacy and togetherness of a wedding.
Martinez credited her award to the bride who submitted it. “We were able to reflect their intimacy for our wedding book.”
Along with Shelby’s two awards in collaboration with Martinez, the managing editor brought in an additional two awards. He received first place in the Comprehensive Coverage, Single Writer category with his story, “Plea for Justice” and second place in the General News Photo category with his “Memorial Day Weekend of Remembrance” photo.
Shelby pressed that getting to know his subject and his community is an important part of getting stories, whether it be in an article or a photo.
“They’re not snapshots, they have meaning, they have purpose to tell our community a story… It’s not just a candid snapshot.”
Wise’s Community Service Advertising third place win for his Hallett Cinemas Free Movie ad from late November last year also promoted donations to food banks.
Wise emphasized his joy that he was able to provide a service to the community by helping promote donations to food banks through the Thanksgiving holiday. “It’s when food is scarce, and parents are worrying about Christmas presents.”
The awarded stories of the Sunnyside Sun have been made possible through community involvement. The personal trust vested into the staff at the Sunnyside Sun reflects into the stories produced and creates a sustainable bond between the press and the community.
