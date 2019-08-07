Headstart, Migrant School end fifth year
Sunnyside’s Headstart and Migrant School completed their fifth year giving 100 children eight extra weeks of learning to prepare them for the coming school year. Organizers reported it was the program’s most successful year.
“Our schools are middle class institutions, teaching middle class values and using middle class materials to get the job done,” program director Don Hughes explained. Headstart was designed to change the pattern of failure, to allow students to “...overcome as many cultural handicaps as possible.”
Council worries
Unsightly weeds, a hole in the ground left after the Liberty Theatre and Planters Hotel fire and vacant lots with overgrown weeds were on the City Council agenda. City attorney James Salvini reminded the council it has an ordinance and must only enforce it to eliminate the eyesores. Council agreed to hold a city-wide clean-up in September.
Local man died from injuries
National Guardsmen Spec. 4 Ronaldo S. Castilleja, 25, of Sunnyside and Fred A. Alvarado, 24, of Seattle, died from burns received as a result of an accident at the Yakima Firing Center. The men were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, less than 24 hours after they were injured. The Texas hospital was considered the Army’s top burn center. Also severely injured was Spec. 4 Ronald Hovis, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hovis of Sunnyside.
Measles, polio shots offered locally
Making sure immunizations are available to all in the lower valley residents, the Yakima Valley County Department hosted a vaccination clinic at the Housing Authority Project on 13th Street.
Serving in Vietnam
Army Specialist, 5 Alan W. Bender, 22, of Mabton, was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized ) in Vietnam as a mechanic.
McMains earns Air Medal
S/Sgt. Wilbur D. McMains, Jr , of Sunnyside was awarded the Air Force Medal for participation in aerial combat support in Vietnam, “…for meritorious achievement, showing courage and devotion to duty in the face of hazardous flying conditions in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.” He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale McMains of Sunnyside.
Engagements told
Five couples announced their engagements this week in 1969. Planning wedding dates were Myra Simpson and Dennis Burns, Katherine Weinbender and Dick De Graff, Jr., Marsha Welton and John Joseph Burns Jr., Nancy Gladson and Eugene F. Puhrmann, and Kathleen Bagley and Lynn Anderson.
