The annual Sunshine Days festival is making its mark this year on Saturday, September 17.
The Sunshine Days parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside High School and will travel west down East Edison Avenue to Zillah Drive, ending near Homer Street.
Following the parade, visitors are encouraged to stay downtown to shop with local vendors through 4 p.m.
Ending Saturday’s events is the Miss Sunnyside Pageant in the Sunnyside High School auditorium to find out who will be crowned the next Miss Sunnyside and her court.
Parade applications are available online at cometothesun.com Those interested may also apply at City Hall, 818 E Edison Ave.
Parade entries will line up along Edison Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. with judging to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Community floats, horses, car, bikes, marching units, bands, novelty entries as well as political candidates, commercial and organization entries are welcome.
Deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 14. Applications received after deadline will still be accepted but will not be eligible for judging or awards and will be placed at the end of the parade (in most cases.)
The market at Centennial Square will feature local vendors and crafters showcasing their products.
The annual Miss Sunnyside Pageant at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1808 E. Edison Ave., will crown the next Miss Sunnyside and her court. This year’s candidates are Brianna Garza, Jessica Espinoza, Valeria Lopez, Vanessa Montoya, and Brielle Olivarez.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the pageant beginning promptly at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale by each candidate and are also available at the Sunnyside Sun office, 600 S. 6th Street.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
