Sunnyside United-Unidos hosts luncheon at community center

The Sunnyside United-Unidos Coalition and the Investing in Children Coalition held a Key Leader Luncheon at the Community Center in Sunnyside on Thursday, May 19.
The luncheon was attended by leaders and community members from around the Yakima valley with a performance by the Sunnyside High School Mariachi. Catering was provided by El Conquistador and Crumble Cookies.
The purpose of the luncheon was to share the success of the two coalitions over the past few years, learn about their work, highlight their partners, and share meaningful information to guide future collaborations according to their agenda.
The organizer of the event, Brenda Barrios is a program specialist at Sunnyside United-Unidos who says their main goal is, “Unlocking Sunnyside’s potential for healthy, drug and alcohol-free community for youth through education, prevention, and advocacy.”
An impact award was also given to Oscar Perez of the Lower Valley Soccer League who coaches, referees, and guides kids through his soccer program. The impact award is given to an individual who contributes to the youth through education, prevention, and advocacy.
The event featured folders for every person attending that contained pamphlets with information on the goals of United-Unidos as well as resources for those in need.
