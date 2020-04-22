ROOSEVELT — Social interaction from a distance can still make an impression in the shape of a rock filled heart tribute as Kim Delbrook, along with a group of close friends, seek to remember their mountain neighbor Roger Swigart, who was shot during a fight with Roosevelt resident Mark Allen and subsequently died alongside Jensen Quarry Road on June 16, 2019.
“I met Roger when he first moved here. Because he used to come into the Bluebird Café where I worked, and he was friends with the owner. They went to high school together and we all became friends,” Delbrook explained.
The private and less traveled roadway is for locals only, which also includes Allen – keeping Swigart’s memory alive empowered her to commemorate the spot where the former Sunnyside High School alum’s life was tragically ended by an act of self-defense.
She does not want townsfolk or Allen to forget about what happened on the secluded road that has triggered fear, anger, and division among the mountain community.
The 13-year resident explained that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s been like a different world up there.
Weekend residents haven’t been visiting with their kids as much and when they do, parents are not allowing them to ride around on the all-terrain quads like they had before – they’re scared of what happened.
Last month, her group of friends assembled heart-shaped rock displays in Swigart’s driveway and where he died because no one had put up a memorial anywhere which inspired Delbrook to act. She said the tribute adjacent to the road was all messed up.
On Sunday, April 19, friends paid tribute to Swigart in celebrating what would have been his 60th birthday with flowers and reminiscent thoughts of how much they miss him. Pictures of their visual tributes of affection were also delivered to his sister, Brenda Farthing.
“I’m glad he’s got so many good friends. I feel blessed by all his friends and our family,” Farthing conveyed. “It makes me feel good that they are still keeping him close to their hearts. They love and miss him too!”
“Right before Roger died, my daughter goes to school in the Tri-Cities and was starting college and he said if we didn’t find her a place to stay, she could stay at his house if she needed to,” Delbrook, who had been friends for at least 10-years described. “He was just a kind person.
