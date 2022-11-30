TOPPENISH — The Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Museum Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum present Toy Train Christmas on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toy train Christmas is intended to bring back the days of old when toy trains were common around the Christmas tree. Over 40 model trains have been set up with trains rides available to transport children in order to see Santa Claus.
Many hands on activities are available with one room consisting of Lego trains with children having the opportunity to design their own.
Admission will be $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under with all proceeds being used for restoration and maintenance of displays.
The Northern Pacific Railway Museum is located on Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.