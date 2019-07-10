SUNNYSIDE — The snacks might not be the same every Friday for the next six weeks, so the “Community Center Tasty Treat” will be a surprise, announced Parks and Recreation program coordinator Lander Grow.
The first-come-first-serve food grab will include an opportunity to play on the splash pad from 3-4 p.m. at the center, 1521 S. First St.
There is a $1 fee for the treats. There no charge for playing in the water.
The splash pad is also open from 10:30-11:30 a.m. weekdays.
