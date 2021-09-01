This is it – the part you’ve all been waiting for. The one stop for all your electronic questions, an “Electronics for Dummies,” if you will.
All jokes aside, we live in an era where everyone has an electronic device or gadget and honestly some of these gadgets can be confusing, even for me. This is coming from the girl who fixes these things for a living!
So, what good tip can I give to you all today? Quit using cheap chargers! Just quit it! Don’t do it. Don’t buy one at a gas station, don’t buy one from “wish.” Just. Don’t. Do It.
Now, of course, if you’re traveling and you forgot your charger – or maybe your kid decided that it would be a good snack – it’s okay to use a generic charger. But only for a short time.
Every electronic device has been engineered to work with its assigned charger. Typically, generic cables don’t have the ability to transfer data from one device to another. For example, if you try to upload your pictures onto your computer using the generic cable, the computer may not detect your phone simply because that cable is not a “data cable.” Meaning you can’t use it to send or receive info from one device to another. The original cable, however, can do this task.
Generic cables typically only have ground and positive line which only charges your device. And you’re probably thinking, “Okay, so? That’s all I want. What’s the big deal?”
Well, the copper some manufacturers use for these generic cables is cheap. They don’t handle the volts very well and your device can go crazy because it’s trying to find the other signals it receives when the proper cable is used.
It’s like this: you can’t have tacos without tortillas. That is not a taco! Sure, it’s got your meat and veggies and you can kill the hunger, but where’s the dang tortilla?
Our devices do the same. Have you ever plugged in your device with an imposter charger and a notification pops up saying “This device is not compatible”? That is its way of asking “where’s the rest of this cable?” And it’s because of this that you can “kill” your devices. You try to plug them in and POOF one day they just won’t charge or turn on anymore.
I want to add that it does not have to be a name brand cable for it to be the “proper” charging cable. I don’t want you looking down on no name cables. Some affordable brands like “Black Web” and “iCharger” can be used without causing any damage or issues to your devices. What you want to look for is a cable that transfers data as well as charging.
Save yourselves the headache and don’t run the risk of ruining your device all together – losing your pictures, phone calls, email passwords etc.
So, all this to say, “if you buy cheap it’ll cost you” and don’t even get me started on “plug and play”! I’ll save that for the next read.
Charge smart mi gente!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.