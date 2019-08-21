SUNNYSIDE — Save the date junksters, collectors and DIYers — the 8th Annual Bloomerang is coming.
Saturday, Sept. 7, is the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the time.
Vintage vendors and curators of all types will set up their wares at Sunnyside’s French Vanilla Market, 21 S. 7th St.
Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, 12 and under are free.
