SUNNYSIDE — Calvary Lutheran Church at the corner of Harrison Avenue and 11th Street is marking its 80 years of ministry to the community with a 2-day celebration.
The barbecue luncheon and program will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, followed by a program of praise and memories.
Following the worship services Sunday, May 12, there will also be a time for fellowship and refreshments.
Notable dates in the church local history include its forming in May 5, 1939 with the adoption of the church constitution.
By Aug. 16 of that year, Pastor Victor Schulze was installed as Calvary Lutheran Church’s first resident pastor.
The Church has only had 11 pastors in its long history with Pastor Kraig Gilkey serving the congregation since 2006.
By Feb. 9, 1958, the current sanctuary was completed and dedicated.
In January 1979, the Calvary Lutheran pre-school opened and it still serves classes of three- and four-year-old students.
