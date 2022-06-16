The Lighthouse in Sunnyside is currently seeking volunteers to assist with their Crisis Line.
Volunteers will be responding to phone calls on the 24-hour crisis hotline, providing emotional support to callers including: crisis intervention, referrals, and providing information.
People interested in volunteering must complete 32 hours of training prior to becoming a volunteer advocate.
The next available training is scheduled for Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26. The trainings will be a hybrid of independent online coursework and live Zoom or in-person training.
For more information, contact Leticia Garcia at 509-837-6689 or email LGarcia@LVCSS.org.
The Lighthouse is a nonprofit agency at 600 North Ave. welcoming survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include one on one legal, medical, and general advocacy as well as support groups, therapy, prevention education, training, and outreach.
