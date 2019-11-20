PROSSER — If watching free, live small town theatre productions sounds good to you and your pocketbook, come join the Prosser Princess Theatre volunteer cadre for a one-hour training on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The 9 to 10 a.m. training will provide volunteer basic information and opportunities. The Princess Theatre is expanding its programming and operations and volunteers are the key to the continuing success of the community theatre.
Call 509-786-2180 for more information.
