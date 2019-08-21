GRANGER — Vendors and collectors alike will converge this coming weekend for wheeling and dealing on and around Granger Main Street. The Third Annual Granger Flea Market is coming.
Save the date, Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for activities for all.
A 3 on 3 basketball tournament, open to kinder through adults is slated. Tournament play starts at 8 a.m. each day and four games are guaranteed. Teams can register and pay at city hall or online.
There will be food, arts and crafts, old and new items.
For more information or to reserve space, sign up a ball team, call (509) 854-1725.
