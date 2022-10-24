This is Halloween: spooky and fall events planned nearby

Ghouls and goblins in Sunnyside can embark on several adventures throughout the weekend in celebration of Halloween and Día de los Muertos.
Here is where you can find family-friendly events to celebrate the holidays!
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Sunnyside's annual Trunk or Treat hosted by the Sunnyside Police Department in partnership with local businesses. Stop by Downtown Sunnyside (South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue) from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy candy, decorated trunks, hot cocoa and cookies, and prizes for the best decorated trunk. A food drive benefitting the Sunnyside Food Bank will also take place.
Friday, Oct. 28
• Spooky Fall Festival at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy fall activities including pumpkin carving, costume contests and a haunted house presented by Sunnyside Parks and Recreation in partnership with Perla Zepeda Farmers Insurance.
• "Tejanoween" Party at Sunnyside Eagles Lodge, 100 W South Hill Rd. from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. with DJ Emilio D.
• Halloween Party at Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road in Prosser from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a night of costumes, food, wine, cocktails and dancing. Costume contest, plus a DJ and photo booth provided by XPROi—The Dance Machine. Reservations recommended but not required. Call 509-786-7277.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• SpookTacular Halloween hosted by The Love of Mama. The popup event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Medelez Automotive, 8702 Van Belle Road in Sunnyside. Stop by and enjoy shopping with more than 35 vendors including food, clothes, accessories, sweet treats, and home decor. Costumes are encouraged.
• Fall Get Together at Bill's Berry Farm hosted by Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia (DSAMC) from 2 to 4 p.m. Roast marshmallows and hot dogs over a fire pit, join in on apple scavenger hunts, corn mazes, and a fun obstacle course. The DSAMC will provide bands to encourage the fun farmland adventures.
• Trunk or Treat hosted by 4 Seasons Motors, 1119 S. 16th Street in Sunnyside from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Sunnyside Skatefest at Central Park from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be skate competitions, food vendors, giveaways, music by DJ Nune, and a special message from well-known influential speaker, Willy Ramos aka "The Ghetto Preacher." The event is presented by businesses that teach mental health awareness and drugs/alcohol/gang prevention to local youth.
• Halloween Carnival at Outlook Elementary, 3800 Van Belle Road from 5 to 8 p.m. and will host a variety of games and a bake sale.
• Harvest Fair at Sunnyside Christian Childcare Center, 700 N. 16th Street starting at 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy games, face painting, cake walks, and much more. Wristbands are available for purchase for $10. A sloppy joe dinner will be provided by donation.
• Scary Stories at the Sunnyside Museum, 704 S 4th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The museum will be telling four stories at each session with admission being one canned or dry food item. Participants are asked to avoid donating items in glass containers.
• Halloween Party hosted by Varietal Beer Company, 416 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the holiday with chilling drink and snack specials, along with dinner by Triple C's.
• Halloween Dance Party at Sunnyside Eagles Lodge, 100 W South Hill Rd. from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. with DJ Garin Moore.
• Trick or Tease Burlesque at Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 6th Street in Prosser. Dinner at 7 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. Show tickets are $40. Tickets to dinner, show, and beverage for two are $150.
• Halloween Party at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Ct, in Prosser from 6 to 11 p.m. Enjoy costume contests, food trucks, prizes, and more! Over 21 event. No cover charge.
Sunday, Oct. 30
• Trunk or Treat hosted by G Town Motors, 226 W. Wine Country Road in Grandview from 5 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Día de los Muertos Community Ofrenda hosted by Raíces in partnership with the City of Sunnyside. Set up from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street. Viewing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Historic Prosser's Downtown Trick or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. in partnership with Prosser Parks & Recreation.
• Trunk or Treat at Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 N. Elm Street, Grandview. Enjoy food trucks like Cascade Crust Woodfired Pizza, Garcia’s Tex Mex, Blissful Bites Donuts, and Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz from 5 to 8 p.m. and trunk or treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Euclid Road, Grandview from 4:30 to 6 p.m. full of fun and games, vote for best decorated vehicle, and more.
