GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Police Department, in partnership with the Grandview School District, announce the return of “Together Grandview Can” on Tuesday, August 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Westside Park near the Grandview Swimming Pool.
Anyone interested in having a booth at the event is welcome to contact 509-882-2000 or email Kal.Fuller@grandviewpd.us for more information.
