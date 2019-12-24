UNION GAP — Area 4-H youth were honored for various achievements in the 4-H Horse program Tuesday, Dec. 3 for Yakima County and Washington State 4-H Fair participation at the Top of the Crop 4-H Horse Awards at WSU Yakima County Extension office.
Fiona Dunbar of Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club was honored as a Graduating Senior. Fiona also tied for High Point for Senior Performance for 2019 with Kassidey Brownlee, both are members of Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club.
Faith Koffler was High Point for Intermediate Performance and Jake Beaudry was High Point for Junior Performance, both youths are members of Sagebrush Riders.
Kyley Tremblay of Selah Rebel Riders was Senior High Point, Abby Wagner of Naches Valley 4-H was Intermediate High Point and Delilah Haller of Sagebrush Riders was the Junior High Point for Western Games.
Dunbar and Tremblay also participated in Senior Equine Performance at Puyallup, and Koffler in Intermediate Performance.
Tremblay and Anissa Capps of Selah Rebel Riders, and Amelia Haller of Sagebrush Riders competed as Seniors in Western Games.
Wagner also participated in Intermediate Western Games, along with Shelby and Brandon Gossett of Sagebrush Riders, who took part in Intermediate Harness.
