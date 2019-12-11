LOWER VALLEY — While the big show was in Sunnyside this past week, with its 31st Lighted Farm Implement Parade and Christmas Market, Sixth Lighted Kids Parade, Festival of Trees, other valley towns were also celebrating the first weekend of December as the official start of the holiday season.
In Prosser, Santa was in full uniform, Saturday morning. He met more than 100 area children who also enjoyed a pancake breakfast at the Prosser Community Center.
Children were treated to a day of holiday infused activities and visits with Santa at the Grandview Library.
The weekend closed out at the Princess Theatre in Prosser with actors from Sunnyside and throughout the valley sharing their theatrical prowess in Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn. For those who missed the opening weekend- the Valley Theatre Company-produced show repeats Dec. 13 and 14. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
