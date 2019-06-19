PROSSER — Community members and visitors alike enjoyed their Saturday at the annual Scottish Fest and Highland Games.
There was traditional music provided by Bellow Bridge and the Columbia Regional Pipe Band, food from a variety of vendors and dancing by the Mid-Columbia School of Highland Dance.
Youngsters were even treated to instruction on the bandstand as Steven MacRae, who mid-afternoon was teaching children the Sword Dance.
Further along there were the Highland Games, which included the Clachneart Stone and hammer throwing, tossing a sheaf and a caber turn, while others learned the art of fencing.
Heavy athletes included competitors from as near as Mabton and Grandview to as far away as Petaluma, Calif.
