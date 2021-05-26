United•Unidos: Keeping teens informed and prepared

This past Friday, May 21, Sunnyside United-Unidos and the Sunnyside High School Prevention Club hosted their 2nd Drive-In Presentation & Movie with an important message to parents to talk to their kids about the risks and dangers of underage drinking.
After the success of their first drive-in event focused on mental health, the students saw that this was something that they could continue to provide to the community that followed COVID guidelines.
Participants of the events were asked to stay in their vehicles and enjoy an evening out with their friends or family as they either reminisce about the good ol’ times, or have a new experience. I know going to a drive-in movie has long been on my bucket list!
It is soon the season of proms, graduations, and quinceañeras and we know many people are still gathering to celebrate these milestones.
Nicolas Chavez, Student Assistant Professional from Sunnyside Middle Schools was the featured presenter.
With graduation, prom, and quinceañera season approaching, and in full force, we wanted to remind parents that we want these milestones to be fun and memorable for your teen.
But parents also need to worry about their safety.
The most dangerous time of year for teens is from prom night to graduation, especially when it comes to drinking and driving.
So, let’s keep our teens safe by being informed and prepared.
It is also important to have ongoing, brief talks with your teens about the risks of using alcohol and other drugs while their brain is still growing.
To prove the risks are real, show them news stories about teens who made tragic choices while under the influence.
Here are steps you can take to make celebrations safer for teens:
• Remember that you still have the most influence on your teens – they don’t want to disappoint you. Teens who learn about the dangers of drinking from their parents are less likely to drink, and drink less than teens who don’t have these talks with parents.
• Set curfews and clear rules about not drinking, and let other parents know your rules. Let your teen know what the consequences will be for breaking the rules.
• Offer to plan, host, and supervise alcohol-free parties.
• Make a plan with your teen for what they will say or do if they are offered a drink or a drug.
• Let your teen know they can call you any time, no questions asked and no lectures, if an unsafe situation develops and they need a ride home.
• Remind your teen to never get in a car if the driver has been drinking or using other drugs. Consider renting a limo or arrange for an older sibling to drive.
This event was sponsored by the Community Prevention Wellness Initiative that supports substance use prevention in communities.
There were many volunteers and resources that came together to put this event on.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please reach out to Sunnyside United-Unidos at 509-837-9629.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.