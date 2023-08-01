CPWI Community Survey 2023

The first set of questions in the Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI) Community Survey ask about perceptions of substance abuse and mental health concerns in the community.

 Screenshot/Sunnyside United-Unidos

Sunnyside United-Unidos has opened their annual Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI) Community Survey and is seeking community opinions on substance abuse among youth in the community.

Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI) Community Survey 2023 (English)
CPWI Encuesta a la comunidad de la Iniciativa de Prevención y Bienestar de la Comunidad 2023

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

