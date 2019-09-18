PROSSER — Retired educator and mother, Kimberly Starr has a message for everyone about mental health and suicide: everyone can change the way they express themselves.
Everyone can be more mindful, respectful and compassionate when choosing words that can be stigmatizing and disrespectful, rather than comforting or helpful.
Speaking to a mix of teens and adults at The Sharehouse café’ in Prosser on World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Starr’s succinct presentation focused on how words have power.
Starr invited attendees to think about their language choices and to commit to make one change in their vocabulary, as a result of her presentation.
“Have you ever been frustrated and used words, like ‘crazy or nuts,” asked Starr. These are words that invoke connotations and shame. These are words, Starr expressed, that can be replaced with other words which can say the same thing, without using derogatory slang or a shaming word.
As a mother who lost her teen son to suicide four years ago, Starr knows too well, goodhearted friends and family may offer expressions or try to connect, but those expressions of words, can backfire.
When checking in with a friend who has lost someone, Starr, said “. . . don’t ask how the death occurred, or if the signs were there, ask about the person. Keep the words sensitive and focused on the individual and the loss, not about the event.”
“Be a warrior of change,” Starr said. “Know language and risk factors when discussing mental health or suicide topics.”
Starr offered suggestions on use of positive, affirming and healthy ways to converse with someone who is struggling with mental health issues or ideations. “Ask.,” Starr said, “Ask, how are you? Listen without judging, be calm, allow your friend or family member to know you care about them and you want them to be safe and loved.”
Other ways to keep language healthy and open when checking in with a loved one or friend who is struggling is to simply “keep in touch, even when you don’t hear back. Even if you don’t get a response, continue to check in,” said Starr.
For more information on supporting family and friends, https://www.starrbrightpresentations.com or https://prosserthrive.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.