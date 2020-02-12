YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College instructor and local historian John T. Menard will speak on the father of Yakima beermaking Bert Grant and the “Rise of Craft Brewing” at the YVC Faculty Lecture on Thursday, Feb. 19.
The free event will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Kendall Hall, Building 12, Auditorium. Menard will present a second event on the Grandview YVC Campus on March 2, at 6:30 p.m. in Workforce Education Center, Building 51, Room 199.
The U.S.’s first post-prohibition brewpub opened in Yakima in 1982 under the ownership of Bert Grant. Yakima Brewing & Malting Company, originally known as Grant’s Brewery Pup, operated from 1982 until 2005 and played a significant role in the development of the American craft beer industry.
Menard will take a critical look into Grant’s company, Yakima Brewing & Malting Co., and its place in the larger story of the rise of craft beer.
Additionally, the lecture will address oft-told myth and legends surrounding Grant and the company.
