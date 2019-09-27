YAKIMA – The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition will be holding a free 20th annual Veterans Stand Down and Benefit Fair on Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m. in the Modern Living building, State Fair Park, 1301 South Fair Avenue.
The benefits fair provides the opportunity for veterans to find assistance whether they are recently separated from the military or have been in civilian life for many years.
All Veterans and their families are welcome. A copy of the veteran’s military discharge papers (DD214) is required for proof of military service.
Organizations and businesses that provide services to veterans will be available with employment assistance, free haircuts, VA healthcare enrollment, dental services, post-traumatic stress counseling, and VA disability claims processing.
There will also be housing assistance, clothing available for veterans and their families and veteran service organizations. Other key features will include massages and a gourmet hot meal - not to mention the camaraderie.
For more information please contact David Brown, 574-1528.
