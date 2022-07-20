Residents of the Yakima County have started receiving their ballots for the primary election as of last week. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 to turn in ballots.
The drop box for Sunnyside is located on South Eighth Street and Edison Avenue near the fire station. Residents can also visit the voting center on election day at Neighborhood Health located on Scoon Road for in person voting and registration.
There are currently have four residents of Sunnyside running for positions in the primary elections.
Local resident LaDon Linde (R) will be running as the incumbent against candidate Steve Saunders (R) of Wapato for the position of County Commissioner District 3.
Three local residents will also be running for the position of Representative for congressional district four. They are Republican candidates Dan Newhouse, Brad Klippert and Benancio Garcia III. These local candidates will be up against Republican candidates Corey Gibson, Loren Culp, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler and Democratic candidate Doug White.
Voters will have until Monday, July 25 to register vote online or for mail in registration’s to be received. Voters can also register in person at the Yakima County offices in Yakima with the cutoff date being Tuesday, August 2.
For more information about the primary election, visit sos.wa.gov.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
