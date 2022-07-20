Residents of the Yakima County have started receiving their ballots for the primary election as of last week. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 to turn in ballots.

The drop box for Sunnyside is located on South Eighth Street and Edison Avenue near the fire station. Residents can also visit the voting center on election day at Neighborhood Health located on Scoon Road for in person voting and registration.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.