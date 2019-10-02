SUNNYSIDE — Artists appeared on Sixth Street as usual, to participate in the annual Caren Mercer-Andreasen Street Painting Festival. The chalk fest, along with the downtown Harvest Festival, are the two artistic venues running concurrently with the Prosser Great Balloon Rally during the three-day event weekend.
The chalk art and artisan Harvest Festival events draw equal numbers of viewers, craftsman and artists to the downtown streets.
Sixth Street south is dedicated to the street squares of various sizes, both large and small, for all levels of artists to create. Artists, accomplished and green, arrived with ideas and chalk to craft out their artistic vision.
Then the rains came Saturday night. Some of the works of art underway, were spared, others were washed away.
Local artist and former Prosser Chamber Manager, Larelle Michener, was one of the latter. Her “Autumn is My Favorite Color,” piece was not spared.
“I was optimistic going in, hoping the rains hadn’t reached the downtown, but it did.”
This was Michener’s return as an artist, “I eked out time in 2016,” but there was no time to create a chalk piece, as the primary event coordinator in 2017 and 2018.
The temperamental weather was not a deterrent for other devoted artists either. Jesalyn Cole, Historic Downtown Prosser Executive Director, was pleased with showing of talent to this year’s event. “While the weather was not ideal, we still had phenomenal talent. . . We had six professional artists attend, a ten by ten community block was completed and then lots of two by two squares were completed with all sorts of creative ideas.”
