PROSSER — Since being diagnosed and battling cancer since last year, Jazzy Guillen has been brought home in a fanfare fit for a fighter.
The cacophonous horns of the “Welcome Home, Jazzy!” processional in Prosser on Monday night there stood mother, Monica Gamez and her 10-year-old daughter, Akira Gamez.
“My daughter doesn’t even know her, but she has been influenced by (Jazzy’s) fight. She’s just a beautiful soul,” the Grandview resident said while her voice choked up.
The two have been following the young lady on her social media page Team Jazzy. The page is filled with updates from the Guillen family and it is how Ashley Guillen, mother of Jazzy, let the community know that it was time for Jazzy to come home.
Through swells of emotion, Akira expressed, “She’s a fighter. She’s so cool, and she’s amazing. It’s amazing to show her how much she’s loved around here.”
The 17-year-old Mustang junior has inspired many throughout the Yakima Valley and her strength will remain a beacon of hope.
