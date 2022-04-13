The Sunnyside Lions Club will be at Safeway, 613 S. Sixth St., on Saturday, April 16th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. handing out White Canes and raising money for people within our community to help with eye impairment such as: glasses, eye surgery, and other eye related issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin McKay one of three finalists for Selah District
- School board votes to rename athletic complex
- Sunnyside Police investigate drive-by shooting
- Bryan Sandlin seeks election
- Lane Mathew den Hoed
- Sunnyside man nabbed for multiple arrest warrants
- Grand Cinemas to feature "All Sorts” through April 12
- Alan Leroy Heffron
- Pedro Daniel Torres Jr.
- Donald Martin Young
Images
Collections
- AAU Hoops
- Where US first ladies went to college
- Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here's how it breaks down in Washington
- Upcoming legislation impacting full-time work
- Bremerton weekly real estate update
- How elementary school teacher employment is projected to change in every state
- What kind of data is your car collecting about you?
- His friends SMOKED his ashes?! The strangest celebrity memorials
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This Week's e-Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.