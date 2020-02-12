SUNNYSIDE — Mike Andrews of Prosser will share stories of Yakima Valley wine making and production when the Nouvella Club meets Thursday, Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. at Snipes Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
Guests are welcome.
Call 509-837-7724 for reservations.
